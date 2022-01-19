Texas wildfire still active but no longer growing

BASTROP, Texas — Authorities say a wildfire in a Texas state park is no longer growing and no injuries were reported after the blaze burned 1.2 square miles in the city of Bastrop.

The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System shows the Rolling Pines fire as 30% contained, as of Wednesday morning.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines said Wednesday that no homes have been reported destroyed, some families have returned to their homes and warmer conditions with lower winds and higher humidity will help firefighters on Wednesday.

Days before the fire broke out Tuesday, wildfire warnings had been issued to the area.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Director Carter Smith says the cause of the fire has not been determined, but embers from a prescribed burn at Bastrop State Park is suspected.

The Rolling Pines fire comes nearly 10 years after the Bastrop County Complex Wildfire destroyed more than 1,600 homes and killed 2 people in the same area.