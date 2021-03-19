Menu

Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor dies

Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 8:56 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 06:58:34-04

Kent Taylor, the founder and CEO of chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse, has died, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

The cause of Taylor’s death was not released.

Taylor founded the chain in 1993, and it has grown to 630 locations in 49 states.

The CEO was remembered for giving up his pay during the pandemic in an effort to support the company’s workers.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor,” said Greg Moore on behalf of the restaurant’s board. “He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for ‘Roadies’ and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership.

“He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

Before founding Texas Roadhouse, Taylor founded and co-owned Buckhead Bar and Grill in Louisville, Kentucky.

