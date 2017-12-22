Texas boy prays with Santa for father's health

A photo is going viral of a boy praying with Santa. A woman caught the photo of Jacob Coker and Santa while waiting in line at a Bass Pro Shop in North Texas.

Coker asked Santa for help with his dad's health and his family's mounting medical bills.

Santa explained that his expertise is in toys, but he offered to pray with the young boy.

Since the photo was posted to Facebook, the Cokers have received an outpouring of support.

If you would like to support the Coker's GoFundMe page, you can do so here.