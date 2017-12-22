Banned Irish butter back in Wisconsin stores

"We would like to thank all who took the time to tell us how much you wanted to see Kerrygold back in stores," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Kerrygold would also like to thank... The state of Wisconsin for their assistance over recent months."
Kerrygold butter was forced off the market after the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a complaint it was in violation of
Wisconsin statute 97.176 makes it unlawful to sell any butter here unless it has been tested by industry experts and issued a grade.
As a butter made in Ireland, Kerrygold is not graded in the U.S. In 2015, the company was told to stop sending its butter to Wisconsin.
Two lawsuits are challenging the constitutionality of the state's butter grading law.