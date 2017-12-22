Banned Irish butter back in Wisconsin stores

A popular Irish butter banned from Wisconsin stores by an obscure law from the 1950s is once again for sale in the dairy state.

Ornua USA confirmed this week its Kerrygold butter is back on the market across Wisconsin.

The company is now complying with the state's law requiring butter sold in Wisconsin to pass a government-mandated taste test.

"We would like to thank all who took the time to tell us how much you wanted to see Kerrygold back in stores," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Kerrygold would also like to thank... The state of Wisconsin for their assistance over recent months."

Kerrygold butter was forced off the market after the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a complaint it was in violation of

Wisconsin statute 97.176 makes it unlawful to sell any butter here unless it has been tested by industry experts and issued a grade.

As a butter made in Ireland, Kerrygold is not graded in the U.S. In 2015, the company was told to stop sending its butter to Wisconsin.

Two lawsuits are challenging the constitutionality of the state's butter grading law.