Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on California highway

2020 tesla model x, r m
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo.
2020 tesla model x, r m
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:54:05-05

A Tesla Model S "spontaneously caught fire" on a California highway.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the Tesla Model S was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene on Highway 50 on Saturday.

The fire department said battery cells continued to combust as they attempted to put the fire out.

It was eventually extinguished after crews used about 6,000 gallons of water, officials said.

Tesla warns about the dangers of a burning battery, saying it releases toxic vapors.

However, no injuries were reported.

The federal government has looked into concerns about Tesla batteries catching fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration declined to investigate Tesla battery fires in 2019.

"The available data indicate that noncrash battery fires in Tesla vehicles are rare events," the agency noted.

Report a typo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower