Tennessee college student wearing 'Women For Trump' shirt shows gun in graduation photo

A college senior is getting a mixed response on social media after posting her graduation photo. University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student Brenna Spencer's photo on Twitter shows her wearing a "Women for Trump" shirt and revealing a handgun tucked in her pants.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

The post sparked a lot of conversation on Twitter. ABC News reports that the 22-year-old is ignoring the hate comments. "I did think that it would get a little attention but not to this degree,” she told ABC.

She received some support on Twitter:

Congrats on the graduation apparently you have been educated properly on our rights as citizens. Go forth and spread your knowledge. Question everything in life even if it was taught as fact. Always trust your instincts!! — Candi Sieber (@Candiland1968) April 8, 2018

But others were not impressed by the post:

I’m 100% pro gun but brandishing a firearm for a photo shoot or showing it off to try and look cool is just stupid. They are tools. Why brag about carrying a gun? — Reed (@osellr) April 8, 2018

Others even offered a comparison: