Tennessee college student wearing 'Women For Trump' shirt shows gun in graduation photo

The photo quickly went viral on Twitter

12:55 PM, Apr 10, 2018
A college senior is getting a mixed response on social media after posting her graduation photo. University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student Brenna Spencer's photo on Twitter shows her wearing a "Women for Trump" shirt and revealing a handgun tucked in her pants. 

The post sparked a lot of conversation on Twitter. ABC News reports that the 22-year-old is ignoring the hate comments. "I did think that it would get a little attention but not to this degree,” she told ABC. 

She received some support on Twitter:

But others were not impressed by the post:

Others even offered a comparison:

