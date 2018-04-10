Tennessee college student wearing 'Women For Trump' shirt shows gun in graduation photo
The photo quickly went viral on Twitter
12:55 PM, Apr 10, 2018
A college senior is getting a mixed response on social media after posting her graduation photo. University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student Brenna Spencer's photo on Twitter shows her wearing a "Women for Trump" shirt and revealing a handgun tucked in her pants.
The post sparked a lot of conversation on Twitter. ABC News reports that the 22-year-old is ignoring the hate comments. "I did think that it would get a little attention but not to this degree,” she told ABC.
