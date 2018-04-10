Driver arrested for OWI in Waukesha County, THC gummies found in car

Cloudy
HI: 44°
LO: 30°
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A driver faces multiple charges after deputies found THC gummy candies in their car during a traffic stop for an OWI.
On Easter Sunday, Waukesha County deputies received a report about a drunk driver on I-94. The car was located making multiple lane changes and abruptly exiting the freeway.
Deputies pulled the car over and the driver admitted to using a phone while driving. The deputies noticed their eyes were glassy and bloodshot -- and they conducted a sobriety test.
The driver blew a 0.18 in a breath test.
Deputies then searched the car where the THC gummy candies were found -- as well as a large variety of medicines and paraphernalia.
The driver was turned over to the Waukesha County Jail for drug charges and a first offense OWI.