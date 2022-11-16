Teenager making progress in recovery after police shooting in McDonald's parking lot

The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu says he is recovering after being shot by a police officer in a San Antonio, Texas, McDonald's parking lot.

"After six long weeks, power by the grace of God and the prayers sent by the masses, this week has brought us small victories, for which

we are so grateful," Cantu's family said in a statement.

The family said Cantu still may need one more surgery and years of rehab, but they believe he has the strength to recover fully.

Cantu was shot on Oct. 7 while he was eating a hamburger in his car.

In a video statement, police training commander Alyssa Campos said then-officer James Brennand responded to an unrelated disturbance call at the restaurant when he spotted Cantu in a car he believed had evaded him the previous day.

Body camera video released by police shows Brennand opening the driver's side door and demanding Cantu get out.

In the video, the car is seen driving in reverse with the car door open when the officer fired multiple times into the vehicle.

Following the incident, Brennand was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer.