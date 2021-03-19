Teen Vogue, Alexi McCammond parts ways over past tweets

Alexi McCammond announced Thursday that she had parted ways with Teen Vogue two weeks after being appointed their new editor-in-chief over her anti-Asian and homophobic tweets.

McCammond posted a statement on Twitter that her past tweets had overshadowed the work she'd done to "highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world."

“I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that,” McCammond said. “I look at my work and growth in the years since and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional.”

According to The Associated Press, her resignation follows reports that Teen Vogue's staff members condemned her for the tweets.

In an internal email that The Hollywood Reporter obtained, Stan Duncan, chief people officer at Condé Nast said that after speaking with McCammond they "agreed that it was best to part ways, so as not to overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue."

McCammond was set to take over as editor-in-chief on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

Last week, amid mounting pressure on Condé Nast over McCammond’s tweets, Ulta Beauty paused ad spending with the magazine.