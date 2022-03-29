Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate from NYU, will speak at 2022 commencement address

Taylor Swift is set to receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, from New York University on May 18 and will also speak at the graduating class of 2022's commencement address at Yankee Stadium.

New York University announced on Monday that Swift will be a part of what is known as the "traditional" ceremony for the graduating class that morning and three graduating classes will be honored that same day, Variety reported.

NYU President Andrew Hamilton said in a statement, “I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty and honorees for NYU’s commencement.”

Hamilton said, “Since 2019, we have been deprived of commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt. Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes."

NYU's Clive Davis Institute just recently completed its first class on the pop and country music cross-over artist who has seen immense success with her musical projects and metrics on streaming services, despite a rocky history with agreements about their ever-evolving business model in the space. Swift reportedly played no role in NYU's class focusing on her career.

According to Variety, disability rights activist Judith Heumann will address NYU graduates at the evening ceremony at Yankee Stadium on that same day.