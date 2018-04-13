Target to open first Indiana small-format store in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Target will bring a new type of store to Indiana in 2019.

The retailer announced Thursday it will open its first small-format store at 304 W. State Street near the Purdue campus in West Lafayette.

The store will offer "a quick-trip shopping experience" with beauty and personal care items, food and beverages, and dorm and apartment essentials.

The small-format Target will also offer Order Pickup which will allow customers to buy online and pickup in the store.

The nearly 12,000-square-foot West Lafayette store will employ up to 45 people.

Development will begin this spring pending city council approval.

Target says it has plans to open 130 of these small-format stores by the end of 2019.

The stores will be in areas where a traditional Target may not fit, like dense suburban neighborhoods, urban areas and on college campuses.