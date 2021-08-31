Watch
Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

Wali Sabawoon/AP
A U.S military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Afghanistan
Posted at 7:45 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 20:46:54-04

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the night sky and then fired their guns into the air.

They were celebrating victory after 20-year insurgency that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries.

"The last U.S. soldier has left Kabul airport and our country gained complete independence," a Taliban spokesperson was quoted by Al Jazeera TV.

The U.S. departure marks the end of a massive airlift in which tens of thousands of people fled Afghanistan, fearful of the return of Taliban rule after the militants took over most of the country and rolled into the capital earlier this month.

U.S. Gen. Frank McKenzie announced the completion of America’s longest war Monday.

The Department of Defense posted a picture of the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue is seen boarding a C-17 minutes before the Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan.

The U.S. said while the military mission has ended in Afghanistan, diplomatic efforts will continue.

"We will help them leave," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said about Americans who contact the U.S. about getting out of Afghanistan.

Blinken said the U.S. believes there are fewer than 200 Americans still in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

