Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, dies at 40: Reports

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the man famous for working as DJ and executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died, according to PEOPLE and TMZ.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

40-year-old Boss died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement. Read her statement below:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.



To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.



Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss began working as DJ on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2014. He eventually was promoted to executive producer in 2020 and continued working there until the show ended in May of 2022.

Boss is also known for being the runner-up on "So You Think Can Dance" and played Jason in the "Step Up" movie franchise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

