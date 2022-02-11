SpaceX's Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

SpaceX's Elon Musk says the first orbital flight of his towering Starship could come in another month or two.

While he expects “bumps in the road,” he's confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.

Musk provided an update of the world's tallest and most powerful rocket Thursday night at SpaceX's Texas spaceport.

While standing alongside the nearly 400-foot rocket, Musk said he was awaiting final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

NASA plans to use Starship to land astronauts on the moon as early as 2025.

Musk, meanwhile, hopes to use Starships to create a city on Mars.