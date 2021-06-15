Southwest Airlines confirms 'system issues,' leading to delays for second straight day

Southwest Airlines has reported issues with computer systems that are leaving travelers stranded for the second straight day.

The airline confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it was experiencing "system issues," adding that it is "working quickly to resolve" them.

Tuesday's delays come a day after several airlines, including Southwest, experienced technical issues. A Southwest spokesperson told NPR Monday that the company "experienced intermittent performance issues" that kept information from being sent to flight crews.

Delta and Alaska Airlines also experienced issues on Monday, according to CNN.

We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.