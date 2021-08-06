Watch
South Carolina lawmaker, who's suing Pelosi over mask rule, says he has COVID

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and masking policies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Ralph Norman
Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 16:19:20-04

Representative Ralph Norman, who's suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over being fined for not wearing a mask while on the House floor, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican from South Carolina made the revelation on Thursday, saying he got tested after he began experiencing "minor symptoms."

Rep. Norman is fully vaccinated.

Rep. Norman's diagnosis comes a week after he joined a lawsuit brought by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky against Pelosi over the mask rule.

According to the Associated Press, the representatives are suing Pelosi, saying the $500 fines they received for not wearing a mask on the House floor is unconstitutional and should be rescinded.

Rep. Norman is the second South Carolina lawmaker to test positive this week.

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he, too, had contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

