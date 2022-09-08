Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Soldier reportedly discharged for allegedly enlisting to become better at killing Black people

The Army reportedly discharged Killian M. Ryan the same day the Justice Department charged him for lying on an official form.
department of justice DOJ
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 14:35:49-04

Federal prosecutors allege a 24-year-old soldier enlisted in the military so he could become better at killing Black people.

CNN and Rolling Stone reported that the Department of Justice charged Killian M. Ryan on Aug. 26 with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a secret security clearance.

An Army spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Ryan was discharged on the same day for "serious misconduct."

According to the news outlets, the Justice Department began investigating Ryan for lying on an official form. During their probe, they found that he allegedly engaged in violent and racist online activity.

Although his criminal charges are unrelated to his racist online communications, federal prosecutors detailed their findings in court documents, the media outlets reported.

According to the news outlets, during their investigation, the Justice Department found Instagram messages of Ryan detailing how he planned to use combat training to kill Black people.

The news outlets reported that Ryan is charged for lying on an application for security clearance.

According to court documents, the then-21-year-old said he had not seen his biological father in 10 years. Still, it was later discovered that they had been corresponding through Instagram, where they both allegedly engaged with accounts that “associated with racially motivated extremism," the media outlets reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need