Smack-talking seniors take on high school seniors in chair volleyball game

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The net separates teams during a volleyball game, but in a match-up Friday morning at the North Olmsted Senior Center in Ohio, it was the conduit connecting Morgan Berry with older members of her community.

“Two generations playing together. The energy is high, the vibes are good," said Morgan Berry, North Olmsted High School senior.

Sitting across from Berry was Jami Twingstrom.

"There is no age limit on what you can do," said Twingstrom.

The pair got the chance to show off their competitive side during a chair volleyball game.

Mike Brookbank | News 5 Cleveland. North Olmsted High School seniors take on seniors at the North Olmsted Senior Center.

"We've won two games out of two games and it's fun creaming them," said Twingstrom.

The smack-talking seniors took on seniors from North Olmsted High School.

"They have a lot of respect for us, and I'm so happy they came," said Laverne Simerale, senior center member.

The teens are volunteers with the school’s SITES program, which is an acronym for Social Involvement Through Education and Service.

"We just learned about the elderly and how much they mean to our community, they're not just some old people, they do a lot for our community, more than we think they do," said Owen Reyes, North Olmsted H.S. senior.

The laughs, smiles and cheers on the court are a way for this next generation to give back to those who came before them.

“Don't be playing on the computer, come and help us and have a lot of fun. That's what it is all about," said Simerale.

This story was first published by Mike Brookbank at WEWS in Cleveland.