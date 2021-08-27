Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Skateboards infused with Tony Hawk's blood sold out

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Tony Hawk attends the 5th Annual Hilarity for Charity Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tony Hawk
Posted at 7:37 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 20:37:38-04

Here's an idea: infuse skateboard legend Tony Hawk's blood into paint and then use it to decorate skateboards.

Well, that's exactly what water company Liquid Death did.

The company collaborated with Hawk, who donated his blood.

Liquid Death then produced 100 skateboards, which cost $500 each.

According to the water company's website, the one-of-a-kind skateboards are already sold out.

The company said Hawk's blood was harvested straight from the icon himself, then sanitized.

"Every deck contains 100% real Tony Hawk DNA," the company said.

The lucky owners also received a certificate of authenticity with the screen-printed boards printed by hand in Southern California.

The company added that 10% of the profits went to two nonprofit organizations: 5 Gyres and The Skatepark Project.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award