Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

However, the Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up.

Still, the vote has given senators a chance to come out against a policy that they say has sparked fears back home from businesses and from unvaccinated constituents worried about losing their jobs should the rule go into effect.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in September. Since then, the mandate has faced court challenges.

In November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to block the policy from taking effect.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it would abide by the court order despite saying it is "confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies."

Legal experts expect the case to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.