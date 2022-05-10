Sen. Susan Collins responds after weekend security issue at Maine home was reported to police

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has responded after a weekend security incident at her home that was reported to local police.

Police in Bangor, Maine responded to Sen. Collins' home on Saturday night, according to The Bangor Daily News. On Tuesday another report showed more images of chalk messages like the one seen on Saturday that was reported to Bangor police.

Sen. Collins' husband, Tom Daffron, said he saw the additional chalk drawings between around noon on Tuesday but decided not to call the police at that time.

Sen. Collins' said she has received death threats in the past and decided to follow the instructions of the U.S. Capitol Police and report incidents like those to local police. Police in Bangor reportedly told Collins to call them if anything “unusual happened,” Daffron said, according to The Bangor Daily News.

A statement from Collins' office on Tuesday said, “Because Senator Collins periodically gets threatening letters and phone calls, we have been advised by Capitol Police to notify the local police department when there is activity directed at her around her home.”

The statement included two pieces of evidence showing previous threatening messages that Collins' office said she has received, including a threatening letter in all caps, along with a recording of a threatening profanity-laden voicemail that ended with a death threat.