Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID-19

Al Drago/AP
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing, April 26, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 15:56:50-04

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He is vaccinated and boosted.

Blinken's spokesperson said that the secretary of state is experiencing mild symptoms.

President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact as he has not met with Blinken in several days, according to the spokesperson.

Blinken plans to isolate and work from home while he fights off the virus.

The secretary of state is the latest member of the Biden administration to contract the virus.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus last month. She was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19. Harris tested negative for the virus last week and returned to the White House.

