School's punny letter warns Taylor Swift concert not excuse to skip

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform three concerts at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium April 13-15, but students of Hillsborough County Public Schools were told her concert is not an excuse to miss school.

Originally, Swift was only slated to perform in Tampa on Friday and Saturday, but she added the Thursday night show as demand for tickets far exceeded the stadium’s capacity. The added show meant one of the concerts could end late on a school night.

School Superintendent Addison Davis used 24 different Swift songs to get the point across: You’re still expected to attend school.

Hillsborough County Schools

Swift was invited by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to be the mayor for a day. Castor offered Swift a key to the city.

“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches," Castor said in a video. "But here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold, and we want to go bigger."

"Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it," Castor added. "We can't wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa."