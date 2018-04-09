Russian woman dies after being embalmed alive in hospital mix-up

Medics gave her a formalin drip instead of saline

2:51 PM, Apr 9, 2018
2:51 PM, Apr 9, 2018
Pool
Copyright Getty Images

A criminal investigation is underway in Russia after a woman died allegedly due to medics putting her on a formalin drip instead of saline. The formalin solution contains formaldehyde, which is used to keep corpses from decomposing. 

The Sun reports that 27-year-old Ekaterina Fedyaeva was in the hospital for a routine surgery when she was injected with the formalin. After going into a coma in her hometown of Ulyanovsk, Russia, she was rushed to Moscow in an attempt to save her life. She died there two days later. 

According to a report in Metro, her mother, Galina Baryshnikova, accused the physicians involved of murder. “[It] was simply eroding her body from inside,” she said.

Medical professionals have not come forward with full details yet. A female doctor told The Sun, "A medical mistake took place."

While formaldehyde is a naturally occurring compound, exposure is extremely dangerous due to its high levels of toxicity. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top