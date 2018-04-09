Russian woman dies after being embalmed alive in hospital mix-up
Medics gave her a formalin drip instead of saline
2:51 PM, Apr 9, 2018
A criminal investigation is underway in Russia after a woman died allegedly due to medics putting her on a formalin drip instead of saline. The formalin solution contains formaldehyde, which is used to keep corpses from decomposing.
The Sun reports that 27-year-old Ekaterina Fedyaeva was in the hospital for a routine surgery when she was injected with the formalin. After going into a coma in her hometown of Ulyanovsk, Russia, she was rushed to Moscow in an attempt to save her life. She died there two days later.