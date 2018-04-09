Russian woman dies after being embalmed alive in hospital mix-up

A criminal investigation is underway in Russia after a woman died allegedly due to medics putting her on a formalin drip instead of saline. The formalin solution contains formaldehyde, which is used to keep corpses from decomposing.

The Sun reports that 27-year-old Ekaterina Fedyaeva was in the hospital for a routine surgery when she was injected with the formalin. After going into a coma in her hometown of Ulyanovsk, Russia, she was rushed to Moscow in an attempt to save her life. She died there two days later.

According to a report in Metro, her mother, Galina Baryshnikova, accused the physicians involved of murder. “[It] was simply eroding her body from inside,” she said.

Medical professionals have not come forward with full details yet. A female doctor told The Sun, "A medical mistake took place."

While formaldehyde is a naturally occurring compound, exposure is extremely dangerous due to its high levels of toxicity.