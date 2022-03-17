UN plans to send protective gear to journalists in Ukraine

A United Nations agency is planning to send protective gear to journalists in Ukraine.

UNESCO, the UN’s cultural agency, said it will send body armor and helmets.

The UN recently approved emergency measures that included sending body armor to journalists and helping displaced journalists to continue working.

This is the first time UNESCO has sent body armor to journalists working in conflict, a diplomat told the New York Times.

At least three journalists have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine.

Fox News announced that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and freelance producer Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova died Monday after their vehicle came under fire.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that Brent Renaud, a freelance journalist, died Sunday. Two other journalists, Benjamin Hall and Juan Arredondo, were also hurt in Ukraine.