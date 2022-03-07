UN human rights office says at least 406 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian invasion

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office says it has been able to confirm the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday.

The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.

The U.N. says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.”

Fighting has delayed its receipt of information, and many reports still need to be corroborated.

Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.

The latest figures come as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, despite promising to brief ceasefires that would allow civilians to exit the country. Many of those safe corridors led into Russia and its neighboring ally, Belarus, prompting criticism from Ukrainian officials.