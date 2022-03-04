Ukraine asks FIFA to delay World Cup qualifier against Scotland

FIFA has confirmed that Ukraine has requested to postpone its 2022 World Cup qualifier against Scotland, due to ongoing conflict in the country.

Ukraine is scheduled to play against Scotland on March 24.

The winner of the qualifier would move on to play against Wales or Austria.

According to Sky Sports, the chief executive of the Football Association of Wales said Ukraine suggested June as a potential date for its game against Scotland.

Ukraine also reportedly asked to delay the game between Wales and Austria.

FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, said it “remains in regular contact with UEFA and the Scottish Football Association to find an appropriate solution.”

The Scottish FA told CNN it stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

"A match, no matter how significant on the pitch, feels unimportant right now, but we intend to express our friendship and unity when we face each other next month.

Russia was also supposed to play against Poland in the semi-final, but was thrown out of the tournament by FIFA and UEFA for its invasion of Ukraine.