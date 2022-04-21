Watch
Putin claims success in Mariupol but won't storm holdout

Sergei Grits/AP
FILE - A metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol but to block it "so that not even a fly comes through." Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Thursday that the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were holed up was "securely blocked." (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 21, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.

Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it.

Top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on.

In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday on state tv that the plant was “securely blocked” but the rest of the city was “liberated,” NBC News reported.

Shoigu said about 2,000 Ukrainian troops are currently at the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 1,000 civilians were trapped there.

Putin said Thursday that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant.

Putin’s order may mean that Russian officials are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition.

The Ukrainian government has been trying to find ways to evacuate soldiers and civilians trapped in Mariupol.

