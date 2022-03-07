New Zealand expected to impose sanctions on Russia after passing new law

New Zealand is rushing to change laws this week so it can impose sanctions on Russia.

Existing laws in New Zealand only allow the country to impose sanctions if they’re part of a broader effort by the United Nations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the new legislation will allow the country to sanction people, companies and assets connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including oligarchs.

The new bill will be specific to the invasion of Ukraine.

However, it will allow New Zealand to sanction other countries helping Russia, including Belarus.

The Russia Sanctions Bill will be heard by New Zealand lawmakers on Wednesday.

It could be passed the same day.

Along with freezing the assets belonging to oligarchs, New Zealand is also expected to stop superyachts and planes from arriving in the country.

New Zealand has already banned Russian President Vladimir Putin and others from traveling to the country.

It has also banned exports to Russia's military and security forces.