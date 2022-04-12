Watch
Czechs provide free shooting training for local Ukrainians

Petr David Josek/AP
Ukrainian nationals get training at a shooting range in Brno, Czech Republic, Sunday April 10, 2022. Since Russia launched its brutal attack against Ukraine, Ukrainians living across Czech Republic have been arriving in the second largest Czech city of Brno. They have come for courses designed to teach them skills to safely handle lethal rifles while being able to inflict damage on their enemy. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 12:26:46-04

BRNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Since Russia launched its brutal attack against Ukraine, Ukrainians living across the Czech Republic have been arriving in the second largest Czech city of Brno.

They have come for courses designed to teach them skills to safely handle lethal rifles while being able to inflict damage on their enemy.

At least 130 men and women have so far undergone free-of-charge training on how to fight the aggressor.

The Associated Press reported that the training is being provided by security company CS Solutions.

The owner of CS Solutions, Michal Ratajsky, told the news outlet that he's doing this as “our contribution to the help for Ukrainians."

Besides money being raised through a crowdfunding campaign to help them buy ammunition, the company provides everything else, including experienced instructors, weapons, and the shooting range, the AP reported.

Other than shooting, the courses give them the basics about guns, movement around the battlefield, and a lesson in providing first aid.

Soon, they may put those skills to the test in the war zone that their country has become.

