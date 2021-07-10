Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John C. Clark/AP
Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
APTOPIX Confederate Monuments Removed
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 15:20:45-04

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.

Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning. Crews also took down a statue of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.

The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights.

A push for removal bubbled up in 2016.

The monument then became a rallying cry for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in which peaceful counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW