Robert Durst takes witness stand in California murder trial

Gary Coronado/AP
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, left, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Inglewood, Calf. Durst is charged with the 2000 murder of Susan Berman inside her Benedict Canyon home. He testified Monday that he did not kill his best friend Berman. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Posted at 6:27 PM, Aug 09, 2021
New York real estate heir Robert Durst took the stand at his murder trial in California on Monday and denied murdering his longtime friend.

Durst is on trial for the 2000 fatal shooting of Berman, who was killed at her home in Beverly Hills.

The millionaire is accused of shooting Berman to stop her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who went missing in 1982.

On Monday, when his attorney Dick DeGuerin asked if he killed Susan Berman, Durst, 78, answered "no." He also answered "no" when DeGuerin asked him if he knew who did.

Last week, the prosecution rested their case against the subject of the HBO series “The Jinx," after several weeks of testimony.

Durst has been in a wheelchair for the entire 11-week trial because he has bladder cancer and other health-related ailments.

Durst has pled not guilty to the first-degree murder charge in Berman's case.

He's also been adamant that he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance.

