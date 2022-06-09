Rescue underway after people fall into tank of chocolate

ELIZABETHTOWN, Penn. — Rescue efforts are underway after two people fell into a tank of chocolate at a Pennsylvania M&M/Mars factory on Thursday.

The two people were uninjured after falling into the tank just before 2 p.m. EST, but they couldn't get out on their own, according to PennLive.com.

The chocolate in the tank is reportedly waist-high.

Lancaster Online reported that over two dozen emergency crews were called to the scene, and they were trying to cut a hole into the bottom of the tank to rescue the two people.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss of KTSU in Salt Lake City, Utah.