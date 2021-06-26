Watch
Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse

Gerald Herbert/AP
In this aerial image search and rescue workers work the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue officials are continuing to search Friday and there's still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 26, 2021
SURFSIDE — A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The report was released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig through the rubble Saturday.

They were trying to find any of the 159 people who remain unaccounted. At least four people were killed.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage.

But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls in the parking garage.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

