Remote work opportunities an increasing part of country's fastest-growing jobs

Work priorities continue to change during the pandemic, and experts with LinkedIn say remote opportunities are a growing part of the economy's hottest jobs.

The social media network recently released its list of the fastest-growing jobs, which incorporates trends over the last five years.

Number one on the list is a vaccine specialist. Many people getting those jobs have a background in medical sales.

Andrew Seaman, a senior editor for job search and careers at LinkedIn News, adds that the business-focused social media site is seeing more jobs that focus on the well-being of employees. Also included on the list were diversity and inclusion managers and business development representatives — which appeal to people with backgrounds in sales.

"A ton of the jobs have at least 35% of the open positions as remote options right now, which means that if you're looking for work, on LinkedIn, you could toggle (the) switch and quite a bit of those jobs are going to allow you the flexibility to work from home or wherever you feel most comfortable," Seaman said.

Seaman says he expects that remote work is likely here to stay as a way to keep workers happy. He adds that if a position does not include remote work options, prospective employees now have the power to ask about it in the negotiation process.

However, he says job seekers need to make sure they have the skills for remote work ahead of time.

"Soft skills are really those that allow you to have good energy with your coworkers with customers, with other people like that. So, that's good communication, that's being a team player," Seaman said. "Those types of skills — and especially if you want to work remotely or have those flexibility options — those are incredibly important because people need those skills to really thrive in that environment."

Courses around interview preparation, product management and enterprise marketing are some of the top things people on LinkedIn say they learned just before getting hired. LinkedIn's learning courses for those skills are free until Feb. 1.

