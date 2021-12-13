Remains found in Mississippi after pre-execution tip from man

Authorities in Mississippi have found a woman's remains after they received a tip from a man who revealed her body's location before he was executed last month.

According to the Associated Press, David Neal Cox revealed before he was executed on Nov. 17, where authorities could find the body of his brother's wife Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007.

Authorities say he had been a longtime suspect in the disappearance of his sister-in-law, who David Cox admitted to killing to his lawyers.

On Sunday, remains that authorities believe to be Felicia Cox's were found on land in Pontotoc County that had once belonged to her family.

David Cox was put to death on Nov. 17 for the May 2010 shooting death of his estranged wife Kim Kirk Cox, the news outlet reported.

He was the first inmate in the state to be executed in nine years.