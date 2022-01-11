Watch
Red Cross says blood supplies are 'dangerously low' amid worst shortage in 10 years

Rick Bowmer/AP
Eric Timpson, center, and Thomas Nicolaysen, right, give blood at the American Red Cross Donation Center Monday, March 23, 2020, in Murray, Utah. The U.S. surgeon general on Thursday, March 19, 2020, urged healthy Americans, especially younger ones, to donate blood as supplies dwindle amid the coronavirus outbreak. The industry has counted more than 12,000 blood drives canceled, some immediately and others set for coming months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 09:45:49-05

The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm about a national blood shortage — a shortage that the organization says is its worst in over a decade.

According to CBS News, the shortage has prompted the organization to declare a national blood crisis for the first time in its history.

The Red Cross says it accounts for 40% of the nation's blood supply but that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered donation efforts in the last two years.

According to the organization, there's been a 10% decline in blood donations dating back to March 2020. Illness — both from the omicron variant and an active flu season — as well as weather-related closures have only compounded shortages in recent weeks.

The pandemic has also limited how the Red Cross can advocate for blood donations. According to the organization, there's been a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives since the arrival of COVID-19, as the virus has kept schools closed and students in remote learning.

In 2019, the Red Cross says that students accounted for 25% of blood donors. That number has dropped to just 10% since the start of the pandemic.

The Red Cross says that all blood types are needed. However, they're specifically appealing to people with O-positive and O-negative blood types. With 38% of the population being O-positive, it's the most transfused blood type. People who are type O-negative are universal donors.

To schedule a donation with the American Red Cross, click here.

