Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested in Los Angeles

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a nonfatal shooting.

According to The New York Times, the rapper had just arrived on a private jet from Barbados when he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Mayers was reportedly with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, at the time of his arrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Mayers was involved in an argument that escalated on Nov. 6, 2021. Police say he fired a handgun at the victim, causing a minor injury.

The rapper is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.