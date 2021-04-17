Funeral to praise Philip's 'courage' and support for queen

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.

Philip, who died April 9 at 99, was being laid to rest on Saturday in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition. But the service will also be pared down and infused with his own personality.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that there will be only 30 mourners inside the castle’s St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.

Princes William and Harry didn't line up shoulder to shoulder Saturday as they took their places for the procession that will follow Prince Philip’s coffin to the church for his funeral.

William and Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips stood between the princes as they prepared to escort the coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The arrangement minimized the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced strains in their relationship since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year.

William, 38, is second in line to the throne. Harry, 36, and his wife, Meghan, last month gave an interview to U.S. television host Oprah Winfrey in which they said royal staffers were insensitive toward Meghan and that an unidentified member of the royal family made racist comments.