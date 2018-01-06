President Trump: 'My two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart'

President Donald Trump slammed reports questioning his mental stability in a series of tweets Saturday morning, writing he's a "very stable genius."

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence ... " Trump wrote.

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," the President continued. "Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"

Trump was responding to claims made in a new book, "Fire and Fury," by author Michael Wolff that allege he is mentally unfit to serve as President.

CNN has not independently confirmed all of Wolff's assertions.

The White House has taken issue with the claims in the book since excerpts of it began to surface online ahead of its publication, with press secretary Sarah Sanders calling it "complete fantasy" and an attorney for Trump sending a "cease and desist" threat to the book's author and publisher. Trump issued a scathing statement on his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, saying he had "lost his mind" after the book quoted Bannon making negative remarks about Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

