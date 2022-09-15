President Biden announces tentative deal to avoid rail strike

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Joe Biden announced a deal early Thursday morning that he says will avoid the rail strike that threatened massive disruptions across the country.

The president did not share details on the deal, but called it "a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic."

Biden said the deal will allow railway companies to retain and recruit more workers and "continue to be a part of the backbone of the American economy."

This is a win for the economy and for the American people.



Rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs.



I thank both the unions and rail companies for negotiating in good faith. https://t.co/9JNtLynsch — President Biden (@POTUS) September 15, 2022

Had a deal not been struck, the strike would've been the first in 30 years. It would come after U.S. railroad workers raised a number of concerns, including pay, strict attendance policies, and working conditions.

"I thank the unions and rail companies for negotiating in good faith and reaching a tentative agreement that will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy," President Biden said in a statement.

He went on to say this deal allows the country to avert the significant effect a shutdown would have brought which, according to one report, would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day.

Moments ago, following more than 20 consecutive hours of negotiations at @USDOL, the rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement that balances the needs of workers, businesses, and our nation’s economy. (1/2) — Secretary Marty Walsh (@SecMartyWalsh) September 15, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip