Post positions announced for 148th Kentucky Derby

The post positions have been announced for the 148th Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.

These are the following post positions for Kentucky Derby 148:

1) Mo Donegal

2) Happy Jack

3) Epicenter

4) Summer is Tomorrow

5) Smile Happy

6) Messier

7) Crown Pride

8) Charge It

9) Tiz the Bomb

10) Zandon

11) Pioneer of Medina

12) Taiba

13) Simplification

14) Barber Road

15) White Abarrio

16) Cyberknife

17) Classic Causeway

18) Tawny Port

19) Zozos

20) Ethereal Road

Post Positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TCuaiHrhF1 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022

Morning line odds currently put Zandon as the favorite at 3-1 to win the Kentucky Derby.

The Derby is limited to 20 runners, but up to 24 may enter, with a limit of four on the also-eligible list. Horses on the also-eligible list can draw into the field if there's a scratch by 9 a.m. Friday.

These are the following post positions for Kentucky Oaks 148:

1) Secret Oath

2) Nostalgic

3) Hidden Connection

4) Nest

5) Goddess of Fire

6) Yuugiri

7) Echo Zulu

8) Venti Valentine

9) Desert Dawn

10) Kathleen O

11) Cocktail Moments

12) Candy Raid

13) Shahama

14) Turnerloose

Morning line odds currently put Nest as the favorite at 5-2.

The draw for Friday's $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks is limited to 14 runners, but up to 18 may enter, with a limit of four on the also-eligible list. Horses on the also-eligible list can draw into the field if there's a scratch by 9:00 a.m. ET Friday.

Post Positions for the Longines Kentucky Oaks pic.twitter.com/GOkLAdbkqz — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022

This story was originally published by Jordan Mickle of WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.