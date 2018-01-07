"Poop Bandit" targets Arkansas neighbors

(KARK/NBC News) Residents in a Little Rock, Arkansas neighborhood are hoping security camera footage can help identify a jogger targeting homeowners in a foul manner.

Tiffany Mattzela had barely set off for breakfast last Saturday morning when a sight outside her home quickly killed her appetite.

"I came around to get in the passenger side of the vehicle, and I noticed a huge pile of feces," Mattzela recalled.

Assuming a big dog and irresponsible owner were to blame, she and her fiance went back to look at their security cameras.

"When we did, we found it was not a dog," Mattzela explained. "It was a person who had been jogging down the street, ran up between our two cars, defecated, and ran away."

She posted on Nextdoor.com asking for the "poop"-etrator to come clean his mess up.

"We understand that accidents happen," she said.

The mess remained, but still, Mattzela went about her business. That is...until she tried to leave for work on Wednesday morning. As she reached for the handle of her car door, she instead grabbed onto a very soiled piece of paper towel tucked into it.

"I mean, it was vile," she said.