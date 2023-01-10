Police: Suspect in custody in connection to shootings at homes and business of NM elected officials

Authorities in New Mexico announced Monday that they have a suspect in custody following shootings in areas associated with six local elected leaders.

The name and motive of the alleged shooter were not released. However, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they have a firearm in their possession linked to one of the shootings.

"We're trying to still link which cases are related and which cases are not related," he said.

Police said the shootings occurred within days of each other at homes, a business and a campaign office.

The first shooting was reported on Dec. 4, 2022, at the home of Adriann Barboa. A week later, the home of then-Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley was hit with more than a dozen bullets. On Jan. 3, at least eight shots were fired at the home of state Sen. Linda Lopez's home. Gunshots were fired in the area where state Sen. Moe Maestas works on Jan. 5.

Police also notified the media that the campaign office of newly-elected Attorney General Raul Torrez was also shot at in December. A sixth shooting at Speaker-elect Javier Martinez's home was also reported.

No one was hurt in any of the shootings.

Medina wouldn't say whether the suspect was in the custody or local or federal authorities. However, he noted that if they can determine a federal crime was committed, the federal system will be used to prosecute the suspect.