Police in Brazil say British journalist's remains identified in Amazon, expert and guide's remains still to be confirmed

Federal police officers arrive with recovered human remains believed to be of the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, at the Federal Police hangar in Brasília, Brazil, Thursday,, June 16, 2022. A federal police investigator said a suspect confessed to fatally shooting Pereira and Phillips in a remote part of the Amazon and took officers to where the bodies were buried. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 17:00:38-04

Federal police say that some of the human remains found deep in Brazil's Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips.

The remains of two people were found on Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41.

He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime and led police to a spot in the remote forest to locate the remains. Police announced the forensic identification of Phillips' remains in a statement. They still have not identified Pereira's remains.

A worker of the National Indian Foundation, FUNAI, stands next to a banner with images of missing Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, right, and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, during a vigil in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, June 13, 2022. Brazilian police are still searching for Pereira and Phillips, who went missing in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon a week ago. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The discovery ended more than a week of searching for the missing pair which will be completed entirely once Pereira's remains are identified.

