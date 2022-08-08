Police believe drunk driver caused deadly golf car crash

Four people are dead, including two children, after an SUV crashed into a golf cart in Texas.

Police said the driver of the SUV, Miguel Espinoza, ran a stop sign and hit the golf cart late Saturday night in Galveston.

Two people, an adult and a child, who were also in the golf cart, are reportedly in critical condition.

Espinoza, 45, survived the crash. He is accused of driving while intoxicated.

According to online jail records, Espinoza is charged with four counts of manslaughter

He's being held on a $400,000 bond.

