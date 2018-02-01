Police: 2 students shot at Los Angeles middle school

Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

Video shows a large police presence at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, Los Angeles-based KTLA reported. The call came into the Los Angeles Police Department at 8:55 a.m. local time, KTLA reported.

The suspect is a female student who has been arrested, Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department said according to KTLA.

Police said a male student and female student are victims of the shooting, according to AP. The male is in critical condition while the female victim is in fair condition, according to KTLA. A 30-year-old woman also was injured but her injuries were considered minor and not the result of a gunshot, according to KTLA.