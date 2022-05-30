Watch
Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

Posted at 12:20 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 13:20:51-04

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday.

Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff's office online booking report.

He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the report said.

Pelosi’s bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors, records showed.

No other details were immediately available. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said more information would be released later Sunday.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

The House speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

