Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: 'Ban it'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S. Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, Pelosi she's “all for” backing Russian oil.

“Ban it,” she said Thursday.

It's a hefty nod of support that could strengthen President Joe Biden’s hand in seeking to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Biden has been reluctant to curb Russian oil shipments that would reduce U.S. and global supplies.

Gas prices at the pump are already climbing for Americans. In San Francisco, which Pelosi represents, the average price of a gallon reached $5 this week.

While some West Coast cities have had individual gas stations that priced their gas at $5 a gallon or more, it is the first time an entire city has reached the $5 average.

Despite the concerns about rising gas prices, it's not just Pelosi who backs banning Russian oil imports, Republicans widely support the measure as well.

The White House has said all tools remain on the table.