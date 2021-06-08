Partial solar eclipse will greet millions of Americans Thursday at sunrise

For nearly 75 million people from the Midwest to the East coast on Thursday, the sun will rise with a chunk missing. But don’t worry, there is nothing wrong with the sun. It’s a partial solar eclipse, expected to happen right around sunrise.

For those living near the nation’s capital, about 55% of the sun will be blocked with maximum eclipse around 5:40 a.m. ET. And for those living further north near Buffalo, New York, the sun will be about 78% covered.

The website TimeandDate.com has created a map to help check which cities will be able to view the eclipse and exact timing.

For those living near Ontario, Canada, and parts north, it will appear as a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

In case people wake up and head outside for a glimpse of this rare sunrise eclipse, don’t forget sunglasses.

The next total solar eclipse visible in this country, like the one back in 2017, will happen on April 8, 2024.